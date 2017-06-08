Council discovers the secret to keeping farms alive

BIG CHANGES: Nathan Jackson of Naughty Little Kids Goat's Milk Gelato is embracing agritourism.

BEING a farmer in the Scenic Rim is about more than ploughing and tending crops.

It's about sustainability and growing the industry for the next generation.

In an effort to become more financially sustainable farmers in the region are turning to tourism.

A little over five years ago, council decided to work with producers and relevant stakeholders to develop agritourism to diversify the Scenic Rim's principally rural-based economy.

Now, agriculture and tourism bring more than $400 million to the Scenic Rim economy every year.

Nathan Jackson and his family have been working in agriculture for generations.

In 2016 the Peak Crossing goat farmer realised he had to diversify to survive.

Mr Jackson and his family added tours and a unique yet delicious goats milk gelato product to their business and profits increased by a whopping 600% percent.

"The more I talk to people around the place they all need something extra. Agritourism is only going to get bigger here,” he said.

On Wednesday, June 28 Mr Jackson will host an open day as part of Eat Local Week to let the public see how Naughty Little Kids Gelato operates.

"We will host cheese making demonstrations and tours,” he said.

"The cheese product has really taken off since Christmas. It's a farmhouse style cheese that's like an eastern European Brinza.

"It's a dry salting process that we do. It's got almost a sweet taste.”

Scenic Rim mayor Greg Christensen said the biggest showcase of agritourism in the region was personified in Eat Local Week.

"Last year's event alone contributed more than $1.7 million to our local economy, with 30,000 visitors coming to the region,” he said.

"Agritourism is identified as a key outcome for creating a sustainable economy. Collectively agriculture and tourism are worth more than $400 million annually.

"It is also important that we work with our primary producers on ways to future-proof their sector by diversifying into niche markets and value-adding products or business opportunities such as agritourism.

"My view is agritourism should double (it's current financial) contribution over the next 10 years.”