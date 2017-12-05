Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

State Govt warned: 'We need $140M in funding' now

RIPLEY: The council wants funds.
RIPLEY: The council wants funds. Contributed
Hayden Johnson
by

THE Ipswich City Council has issued a warning to the State Government; stump up the cash for new infrastructure or face "serious problems" in the future.

About 50,000 homes are expected to be built in the Ripley Valley within several years.

Division one councillor David Morrison called for the state to fund almost $140 million worth of major roads, parks and open spaces in the area.

In 2010 the State Government took control of planning for development of about 5000 hectares in the area.

A report on funding in the Ripley Valley Priority Development area found trunk infrastructure including public transport, roads and utilities was essential to facilitating development.

Cr Morrison called for Economic Development Queensland, which has responsibility for planning, to invest.

At the last ordinary meeting of the year, mayor Andrew Antoniolli warned a better transport system was needed and Ripley Road - which is "carrying far more traffic" than it was designed for - be upgraded.

"If we do not commit money to essential trunk infrastructure in our community we will have some serious problems going forward in the future," he said.

"The problem with some of those communities and the way state and federal governments tend to do their infrastructure builds is they leave it to well after the trigger has occurred rather than being able to predict."

Cr Antoniolli said the population was growing at an "an alarming rate" of nearly 5%, putting the region on track to double within 15 years.

"There's no point waiting 15 years to build that (infrastructure), we should be building it now," he said.

"It's not like their making a bad investment by putting it in now, it's actually going to be cheaper to put in now, secondly it's going to be used."

Ipswich Queensland Times
Lockyer Valley farm raided over alleged worker visa breaches

premium_icon Lockyer Valley farm raided over alleged worker visa breaches

AUSTRALIAN Border Force officers have swooped on a suspected illegal labour hire operation accused of supplying illegal farm workers in the Lockyer Valley.

WATCH: Ipswich's new mayor sings in front of thousands

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli performed the Michael Bublé version of Jingle Bells on Saturday night alongside local singers Lauren Roche, Krystel Spark, Georgia Spark.

In case you missed it on Saturday night

Ipswich billboard promoting gun sales triggers complaints

Gun World advertisement on the new digital billboard on East Street, Ipswich.

Standards in question over gun shop ad

'Chook' Fowler sentencing over pub robbery delayed

Anthony Fowler

Former NRL player Anthony Fowler to be sentenced over 2015 robbery

Local Partners