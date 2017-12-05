State Govt warned: 'We need $140M in funding' now

Hayden is a young and versatile member of our team. He covers council, court and police. He also fills in on sport occasionally. He enjoys telling people’s stories and loves chasing the tough ones. He is always up for a story lead or just a chat about a certain issue.

THE Ipswich City Council has issued a warning to the State Government; stump up the cash for new infrastructure or face "serious problems" in the future.

About 50,000 homes are expected to be built in the Ripley Valley within several years.

Division one councillor David Morrison called for the state to fund almost $140 million worth of major roads, parks and open spaces in the area.

In 2010 the State Government took control of planning for development of about 5000 hectares in the area.

A report on funding in the Ripley Valley Priority Development area found trunk infrastructure including public transport, roads and utilities was essential to facilitating development.

Cr Morrison called for Economic Development Queensland, which has responsibility for planning, to invest.

At the last ordinary meeting of the year, mayor Andrew Antoniolli warned a better transport system was needed and Ripley Road - which is "carrying far more traffic" than it was designed for - be upgraded.

"If we do not commit money to essential trunk infrastructure in our community we will have some serious problems going forward in the future," he said.

"The problem with some of those communities and the way state and federal governments tend to do their infrastructure builds is they leave it to well after the trigger has occurred rather than being able to predict."

Cr Antoniolli said the population was growing at an "an alarming rate" of nearly 5%, putting the region on track to double within 15 years.

"There's no point waiting 15 years to build that (infrastructure), we should be building it now," he said.

"It's not like their making a bad investment by putting it in now, it's actually going to be cheaper to put in now, secondly it's going to be used."