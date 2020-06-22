Council decides against selling houses over unpaid rates

IPSWICH City Council has decided against selling properties for overdue rates in the current economic climate cause by COVID-19, even though charges had been accruing for more than three years.

At a special meeting last Wednesday, the council moved to repeal a decision made at a meeting in November to sell 10 properties for overdue rates and charges.

Since then, rates and charges for seven of those properties have been paid in full

A report to the council noted the National Cabinet announced a series of hardship principles related to the provision of energy, water and rates during the coronavirus pandemic.

These included offering flexible payment options to households in financial stress, deferring debt recovery proceedings and waiving late fees and interest charges on debt.

"Repealing the former decision of council to sell these properties for overdue rates and charges and ceasing any related actions, is consistent with the principles of deferring debt recovery proceedings, given the additional financial difficulties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic," the report noted.

"However, it should be noted that rates and charges on these properties have been accruing for a period of greater than three years and can reasonably be considered pre-COVID-19 pandemic debts.

"Council officers are aware of genuine steps and actions that have been instigated by either the property owner or another interested party to settle these overdue rates and charges.

Rates and charges will continue to accrue on these properties and will remain recoverable.

"Should council wish to consider the sale of these properties for overdue rates and charges at a future point in time, a new resolution under section 140(2) of the Local Government Regulation 2012 will be required," the report noted.

The council voted to not sell the three properties.

Deputy mayor and Division 3 councillor Marnie Doyle said she did not think it was in the public interest to move ahead with the sales.

"Sounds and sustainable financial management decisions are obviously at the core of the roles and responsibilities of local councils," she said.

"That's without a doubt. It's my view that these obligations must be balanced with our other obligations in the community.

"That is the wellbeing of our residents, in particular the disadvantaged and vulnerable.

"I think we've had a good outcome today."