TASKFORCE: Council crackdown on 'rogue' waste operators

A TASKFORCE has been formed to crackdown on 'rogue' waste operators.

Ipswich City Council today announced waste operators would be "under the microscope".

The council committed to increased monitoring to ensure existing operators comply with local laws and planning permits.

Mayor Andrew Antoniolli supported the State Government's introduction of a waste levy, announced today, which will see a charge on each tonne of waste headed over the NSW border.

"The levy is a great start," Cr Antoniolli said.

"Hopefully, this charge of between $60 and $70 a tonne will significantly reduce the large quantities of waste which is coming to Ipswich from interstate.

"But we need to do more, and on behalf of residents I've been in talks with multiple ministers over the past week to make very clear this city's objection to Ipswich becoming the nation's dumping ground."

He said the council would step up its efforts in management of waste industries but needed the state's support.

"We call on upon the state to review its own regulations on waste management," Cr Antoniolli said.

"We are happy to work together with the state government in whatever ways we can to make such a review work in the favour of the people of Ipswich.

"Ipswich is a fast-growing city, and we are committed to residential growth, not waste growth.

"Today, I want people to be assured that this council will do absolutely everything within its power to hold waste operators to account."

'Call it in': Mayor renews call to State Government on application

MAYOR Andrew Antoniolli has again asked the State Government to 'call in' an application for waste operator Bio-Recycle.

To 'call in' an application means the Minister for Planning would decide whether or not the development is approved.

Ipswich City Council has already rejected the proposal from Bio-Recycle to significantly increase the amount of rubbish coming into its Swanbank site.

The matter is now before the Planning Court after Bio-Recycle lodged an appeal to the council's decision.

Cr Antoniolli said a strong stance against over-sized dumping grounds would remove the potential for expensive legal disputes through the Planning and Environment Court.

If the council loses the case in court, ratepayers will pick up the bill for the legal action.