Stirling Hinchcliffe. Picture: Annette Dew
Council News

Watchdog to vet local councils

by Sarah Vogler
6th May 2018 8:20 AM
A PUBLIC service-style commission could be established to oversee council staff to fix what the Crime and Corruption Commission has described as a flawed local government system.

The Sunday Mail can reveal Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe is considering wide-ranging reforms to overhaul the local government sector amid a widening corruption scandal rocking the sector.

That could includes establishing an independent body to oversee staff, similar to commissions overseeing the state and federal public service.

"It seems to me that too often the system only kicks in when the local government staff member or the elected official is at the watch house door," Mr Hinchliffe said.

"It may be that we need to overhaul the whole system so those who have a tendency to offend are checked and caught at an earlier point."

The scandal that has rocked Ipswich City Council has caused angst among its staff.

One staff member committed suicide and others have suffered mental health issues.

Mr Hinchliffe said the issues highlighted there was almost a "complete lack of protection" for council staff.

He said such a move would also protect elected officials as they would know where the line was.

Former Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft lost his Supreme Court bid for reinstatement after being sacked by Mr Hinchliffe for misconduct. Picture: AAP
"We have already taken considerable steps towards a new system with electoral donations reform, a new councillor complaints system … and also those reforms around declarations of interest," he said. "But I think there is a strong indication that we need to go further."

Mr Hinchliffe is preparing to meet with CCC chairman Alan MacSporran and LGAQ president Mark Jamieson ahead of Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, where he is expected to ask for support for reforms including automatic stand-down powers for mayors and councillors charged with serious offences.

Mr Hinchliffe is also expected to seek the ability to sack councillors and mayors rather than whole councils when corruption issues arise.

The LGAQ has suggested reforms of its own and has backed the stand-down powers being sought by Mr Hinchliffe.

Meanwhile, Fraser Coast voters went to the polls yesterday to elect a new mayor less than 24 hours after previous mayor Chris Loft lost his Supreme Court bid for reinstatement after being sacked by Mr Hinchliffe for misconduct.

Yesterday's election was shaping as a two-horse race between Deputy Mayor George Seymour and fellow councillor Darren Everard, with the result hinging on a 30 per cent pre-poll vote.

