Council-controlled news website goes under the microscope

THE value to ratepayers of Ipswich City Council's own news website will be reviewed by administrator Greg Chemello.

Ipswich First, a website operated by and promoting Ipswich City Council as well as lifestyle and business news, was established in mid-2017.

The value of the website and its effectiveness is understood to be under assessment by Mr Chemello; who is analysing all of the council's operations and procedures.

Five-and-a-half people are employed in the council's communications branch.

The majority of their time is spent sourcing content for Ipswich First, several people with knowledge of the branch said.

A council spokesman, employed in the communications branch, said the website was one of several channels used.

"(The) council's Communications and Media Branch provides high-volume communications, content development, proactive and reactive media management, internal communications and publicity services for the whole of council's services,” he said.

"Ipswich First is one of a number of distribution channels council uses to share information and achieve engagement with our residents.”

"Other channels include social media, media releases, publications, advertising and mail outs.

"Content developed by the Communications and Media Branch is re-purposed across the range of channels with the focus on getting relevant information to the right audiences as timely as possible.”

Ipswich First has 5926 subscribers and, in October, recorded 56,431 page views.

Its Facebook reach was 167,106 and engagement 56,501 in the past 28 days.

The QT understands some former councillors were preparing to question council officers about the value of Ipswich First prior to their dismissal.

David Pahlke, who was one of the 11 sacked by the State Government, said the cost of Ipswich First to ratepayers needed to be revealed.

"I began questioning the effectiveness and the costs associated with Ipswich First early in 2018,” he said.

"Emphasis seemed to shift from releasing news to traditional media outlets, to utilising this council-controlled online magazine.

"I had begun expressing concerns at its effectiveness and at what specific cost?”

The Ipswich First website is hosted on the Word Press platform and is supported by subscriber-based electronic direct mail.

It costs the council $2000 each year to run the service.

"Ipswich First is one of the most cost-efficient and effective communications channels operated by council,” the council spokesman said.

"As part of council's commitment to providing residents with timely and relevant information, we will continue to assess the way we engage with and inform our community.”