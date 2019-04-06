Council considers results of its divisional boundary study

THE result from Ipswich City Council's divisional boundary survey is being finalised before a report about the community's sentiment is sent to the State Government.

The council received about 1000 opinions - the majority submitted online - relating to the future of the city's councillor representation.

Three models; undivided, divided with one councillor a division or divided with two or three councillors a division were put to the vote.

"The Divisional Boundary public consultation process has been extremely successful," interim administrator Greg Chemello said.

Residents were asked to number boxes one to three with their preference.

Of the responses, 19 handwritten surveys marked only one option.

"These are incomplete so can't be included in the data analysis," Mr Chemello said.

"Any comments made in these surveys are being noted and considered.

"In the end, only four out of the almost 1000 surveys received have been both incomplete and without any additional comments for analysis by council. That's an exceptionally positive result."

Mr Chemello said the consultation period was "not about voting".

"It has been to determine trends, cognisant that different parts of the city might actually have differing views and preferences on this important issue," he said.

"The views and preferences of our community will be forwarded to the Minister for Local Government and again we have been clear that it is the State Government that will ultimately decide on the structure of Ipswich's councillor representation.

"I take this opportunity to thank all those people who have completed the survey and contributed to this process of restoring trust and confidence in Ipswich City Council."