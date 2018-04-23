Council considers plans for 443 home estate in Springfield

The parcel of land (top right) which has an application in to be developed into Kalina. (Red line shows approximate boundary of proposed estate)

The parcel of land (top right) which has an application in to be developed into Kalina. (Red line shows approximate boundary of proposed estate) Rob Williams

STOCKLAND has started taking enquiries for it's new development in Springfield, but the Ipswich City Council is holding off from giving them the green light to start earthworks.

A development approval was first issued to develop 406 residential lots plus 10ha of conservation land back in 2015 at the site which is adjacent to Woogaroo and Opossum Creeks and nestled between Augustine Heights, Bellbird Park and Camira.

But in February Stockland lodged a separate application proposing a revised layout for an extra 37 lots.

The new application incorporates 443 residential lots plus parkland and proposes a display housing village and a temporary sales office.

Last year when Stockland purchased the almost 30ha site residents opposed it, calling the development "sardine city” back in 2015 when it was first approved.

Stockland purchased the site from Cherish Enterprise for $21 million with the approval for 406 lots already approved.

The sale also included pre-emptive buying rights for an further 136ha.

Ipswich City Council has requested further information for the revised application and is now awaiting a response from Stockland.

Another recent application was lodged to undertake bulk earthworks at the site and is also being reviewed by the council as well as an application for a temporary sales office while the proposed development is under construction.

On their website Stockland are advertising the sales and information centre will open in June.

While ads are already running on realestate.com.au for the 443 lots located at Panorama Drive Springfield with links to register your details to receive information on the launch day.

Stockland is calling the new community Kalinda proposes to include a 5000m2 central park with 6km of footpaths with routes alongside bordering bushland and a future natural gas service.

Stockland are advertising they are preparing to release the first residential home sites at the "exciting new $121 million masterplanned community at Springfield”.

In a press release on the Stockland website Regional Manager at Stockland, David Laner, said he expected the project to generate strong demand from homebuyers seeking a new home in a protected and natural enclave that's close to outstanding amenities.

"This exciting new community presents a fantastic opportunity for buyers at all stages of life, including first home buyers and upgraders, and I would encourage customers to register their interest online now to avoid disappointment,” Mr Laner said.

"Those who register will be among the first to receive information and the opportunity to secure one of the first lots when they are released to the market in the next few months.”

Mr Laner said the community's location in a well-established suburb would appeal to the full spectrum of buyers, with swimming centres, easy access to three motorways, playgrounds and convenient public transport all close by.

"Springfield Station is located just 1.8km from the community and a proposed bus stop is positioned just a short stroll from future homes,” Mr Laner said.

Stockland's other Springfield community The Haven at Augustine Heights is still selling with 14 house and land packages available over $500,000 and nine blocks of land available starting at around $332,000.