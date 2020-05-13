Council considering two options for second Bremer crossing

A second Bremer River crossing is seen as a critical piece of infrastructure for Ipswich.

A second Bremer River crossing is seen as a critical piece of infrastructure for Ipswich.

IPSWICH City Council is considering two options for a second Bremer River crossing, with the project seen as a crucial piece of infrastructure to ease congestion in the city’s CBD.

The Norman Street Bridge is still the preferred option to take the pressure off the David Trumpy Bridge.

About 40,000 vehicles cross the 55-year-old bridge a day.

A report presented to the council in January revealed congestion and road safety issues in the Ipswich city centre was costing the community $34 million a year.

A preliminary business case for the crossing identified two options to be taken forward for more detailed planning during the detailed business case.

The crossing is a priority for new mayor Teresa Harding.

She said a new bridge connecting North Ipswich to East Ipswich in the vicinity of Norman St would provide a $2 return for every $1 invested.

The indicative costs for the Norman Street Bridge is $372m to design and construct.

The second option, a green bridge in the vicinity of David Trumpy Bridge, would return just 6c for every $1 invested.

“The City of Ipswich Transport Plan iGO clearly highlights that, based on growth projections, a second river crossing is absolutely necessary within the next decade,” Cr Harding said.

“Based on all the available evidence, population and traffic projections, doing nothing is simply not an option.

“Council will undertake discussions with those potentially affected by either option as well as undertake broader community consultation during the detailed business case phase.”

The council is seeking funding from both State and Federal Governments to support a detailed business case, during which two options will be further assessed and a preferred option will be picked and developed in detail.

No funding commitment has been secured yet.

The preliminary business case is still with the Department of Transport and Main Roads for assessment.

A detailed business case will take at least two years to finish once funding is secured.