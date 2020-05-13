Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A second Bremer River crossing is seen as a critical piece of infrastructure for Ipswich.
A second Bremer River crossing is seen as a critical piece of infrastructure for Ipswich.
News

Council considering two options for second Bremer crossing

Lachlan Mcivor
13th May 2020 6:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH City Council is considering two options for a second Bremer River crossing, with the project seen as a crucial piece of infrastructure to ease congestion in the city’s CBD.

The Norman Street Bridge is still the preferred option to take the pressure off the David Trumpy Bridge.

About 40,000 vehicles cross the 55-year-old bridge a day.

A report presented to the council in January revealed congestion and road safety issues in the Ipswich city centre was costing the community $34 million a year.

A preliminary business case for the crossing identified two options to be taken forward for more detailed planning during the detailed business case.

The crossing is a priority for new mayor Teresa Harding.

She said a new bridge connecting North Ipswich to East Ipswich in the vicinity of Norman St would provide a $2 return for every $1 invested.

The indicative costs for the Norman Street Bridge is $372m to design and construct.

The second option, a green bridge in the vicinity of David Trumpy Bridge, would return just 6c for every $1 invested.

“The City of Ipswich Transport Plan iGO clearly highlights that, based on growth projections, a second river crossing is absolutely necessary within the next decade,” Cr Harding said.

“Based on all the available evidence, population and traffic projections, doing nothing is simply not an option.

“Council will undertake discussions with those potentially affected by either option as well as undertake broader community consultation during the detailed business case phase.”

The council is seeking funding from both State and Federal Governments to support a detailed business case, during which two options will be further assessed and a preferred option will be picked and developed in detail.

No funding commitment has been secured yet.

The preliminary business case is still with the Department of Transport and Main Roads for assessment.

A detailed business case will take at least two years to finish once funding is secured.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sadistic sex killer ‘simply cannot be trusted’

        premium_icon Sadistic sex killer ‘simply cannot be trusted’

        Crime The Queensland Opposition is calling on the Government to appeal a decision to release a rapist and killer allowed back into the community on a supervision order.

        Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        premium_icon Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        News Regular law-enforcement officers could be freed up

        Petition launched to save popular Gatton cafe

        premium_icon Petition launched to save popular Gatton cafe

        Council News Council silent on “decommissioning” Staging Post Cafe

        LAST CHANCE: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        premium_icon LAST CHANCE: Subscribe for only $1 for first 28 days

        News The demand for news has never been greater.