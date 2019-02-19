Menu
Wivenhoe Dam.
Council to consider using Wivenhoe pipeline for first time

19th Feb 2019 8:46 AM
TOOWOOMBA Regional Council will consider a plan to pump water from Wivenhoe Dam up the Range for the first time since the pipeline was built nine years ago.

Councillor Nancy Sommerfield confirmed reports this morning that low water levels prompted meetings to consider a proposal to utilise the $187 million project.

"We are having briefings this week about timelines to turn it on but it will have to go before a council meeting next month," Cr Sommerfield said.

"When Lake Cressbrook Dam reaches less than 40 per cent that's when it is more viable ... because of the weight of the water.

The pipeline was fast-tracked by the State Government in 2010 amid fears the Garden City dam's would run dry.

"Without this good news there was the real possibility Toowoomba could have run out of water," Toowoomba Regional Council mayor Peter Taylor said at the time.

Since its construction however, no water has flowed.

Cr Sommerfield said TRC was now in deliberations, though claimed the best time to pump water from Wivenhoe was when Lake Cressbrook Dam's levels dropped below 35%.

