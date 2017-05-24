Council confirms it has no authority over illegal fishing

Ipswich City Council confirms it has no authority to enforce signs of illegal fishing.

IPSWICH City Council has confirmed it has no authority to enforce a fishing ban at Springfield Lakes.

The admission came on the back of several complaints from residents regarding fishermen ignoring clear signage at the lake, with accusations that some people were leaving rubbish and fish remains behind.

Councillor David Morrison said while Council was not responsible for the disputed area, it would investigate what role it could play in protecting the lake for the benefit of all users.

He said this could include allowing people to fish in restricted areas.

"Ipswich City Council cannot enforce those signs but we are going to have a talk with all councillors involved as well as senior managers in the regulatory area to discuss whether or not fishing should be banned or if there should be areas where people can fish," Cr Morrison said.

"If the council does put up signs, then they are able to be enforced which will give officers authority to enforce the signs.

"It could be a fine, it just depends on the attitude of the person, but normally the way Council works is that we first issue a warning and then if someone is caught again they're then fined.

Spring Lake hosts a range of native fish and has been the scene of illegal fishing which has led to complaints from locals both on Facebook and to Ipswich City Council.

The lake was stocked with native fish for the purpose of creating a biological balance in the water.