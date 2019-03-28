Council complete big job in Redbank Plains

COUNCIL has completed a successful replacement of some of the city's subterranean giants in Redbank Plains.

Starting in October last year and wrapping up in January, council replaced the storm water drainage system beneath Goondoola St, Redbank Plains as it had reached the end of its life cycle.

The storm water pipes with manholes are up to 2.7 metres in diameter. The pipes are designed to reduce flash flooding during heavy rainfall.

Ipswich City Council Infrastructure Services chief Charlie Dill said this pipe replacement was larger and deeper and more challenging than our usual replacement of storm water drainage.

"While most road reconstruction jobs requires some form of pipework seldom was it seen to this extent.

"This job had 12 pits in total with one of the manholes being 2.4m diameter.

"They ranged in depth from 1.7m to 2.7m to invert (bottom side of the pipe), and required about 225m of underground pipes at the same depth.

"Generally the depth of drainage is about 1.5m.”

He said adding to the job was the 14 tonne precast concrete pump well structure that had to go in the middle of the road and be manoeuvred into place over the top of an existing system.

"A 14 tonne crane lift over other pipes was more challenging than would normally be expected,” Mr Dill said.

"We also had a week where rain made it unsafe to continue with the deep drainage works which extended the scheduled 10 weeks.

"Difficult ground conditions meant the crews had to modify their work methods, which resulted in the road being closed for the remainder of project to ensure safety was the priority.”

As well as the stormwater drainage reconstruction, rehabilitation works to the kerb and channel and road pavement on Goondoola St were completed.

"On behalf of our crews I'd like to thank residents for their patience during the construction period,” Mr Dill said.