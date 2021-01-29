Council commits $500k to get priority project rolling

Division 1 councillor Jacob Madsen moved a motion for the council to commit $500,000 towards planning of the Ipswich Central to Springfield Central rail corridor, subject to the Federal Government stumping up $1 million.

Division 1 councillor Jacob Madsen moved a motion for the council to commit $500,000 towards planning of the Ipswich Central to Springfield Central rail corridor, subject to the Federal Government stumping up $1 million.

IPSWICH City Council is still waiting for the Federal Government to come to the table and provide funding to progress plans for what is being labelled as the most important project for the future of the city.

The State Government committed $1 million to the options analysis for the Ipswich Central to Springfield Central rail corridor in the lead up to the October state election.

But that was subject to a matching contribution from the Federal Government and $500,000 from Ipswich City Council.

A motion by division 1 councillor Jacob Madsen was passed unanimously at Thursday’s meeting for the council to commit $500,000 towards the next phase.

This is subject to the Federal Government stumping up $1 million.

Cr Madsen stressed the importance of the project coming to fruition as quickly as possible and the need to put pressure on the Federal Government to play ball.

The next federal budget is due in May.

As the fastest growing local government area in the state, Ipswich’s population is set to jump from 230,000 to 558,000 in the next 20 years.

About 70 per cent of that growth is expected to happen along or adjacent to the corridor between Ipswich and Springfield.

“This rail line is so vital to the future of our city,” Mr Madsen said.

“It’s well documented that the level of certainty and investment governments offer can help to shape the development that happens along a proposed corridor like this.

“We really have to be on the front foot on it because we’re competing with other local governments that want their own rail projects in south east Queensland.

“It’s one of those projects where the best day to start building it is today.

“The southern parts of Redbank Plains need this rail line, Ripley needs this rail line, Deebing Heights needs this rail line.

“I’m more than happy to stake my flag in the ground and say I think this is the number one project for our city and I’ll do whatever I can to ensure that this is built sooner rather than later.”

Division 2 councillor Paul Tully said, with the Springfield region set to be home to 90,000 people and an estimated 120,000 residents set for the Ripley Valley, it was an essential project.

Division 2 councillor Paul Tully said the project should be a ‘number one priority’ for the council.

“We really need to make this a major number one priority,” he said.

“The popularity of the rail is evidenced by the fact a major parking station is being built at Springfield Central near the railway station.

“If we don’t get this happening we are going to find more and more problems.

“This is probably our number one priority in this city.

“This will help not just current generations but future generations.

“Roads tend to be built years after they’re needed. Railway lines tend to be built years after they’re needed.”

Mayor Teresa Harding said while the project was the council’s priority, she questioned whether it was the right decision to commit $500,000 of ratepayer money at this stage.

She said the business case, which was commissioned under former interim administrator Greg Chemello at a cost of about $170,000, is sitting with the Federal Government’s independent adviser Infrastructure Australia.

“We are working hard for them to accept that project on that list and if that does happen then obviously we can work really hard for the feds to cough up the money for the $1.5 million,” she said.

“Councils only receive three per cent of all taxes and State and Federal Governments receive 97 per cent.

“For the $500,000 we know how hard our ratepayers work to pay that money.

“We know from our budget discussions for every $1 million for us to raise, that’s a one per cent rate increase.

“Do we wait for Infrastructure Australia to put in on their list and then we ask the Federal Government for that?”

In reply, Cr Madsen reiterated the need to get the priority project moving forward.

“There’s a good chance the feds will come to the table now,” he said.

Councillors voted unanimously to commit $500,000 to the options analysis.

