Council closures over the Easter holiday break

IPSWICH City Council customer service counters and Ipswich libraries will be closed from Good Friday but will re-open on Tuesday.

Recycling and refuse centres will be closed on Friday, 14 April with household wheelie bins collected as normal.

Queens Park Nursery is closed on Saturday, April 15 and will resume normal hours on Wednesday, 19 April.

Pool opening hours vary so residents need to contact ipswich.qld.gov.au/pools for more information.

Urgent inquiries can be directed to the Customer Service Centre.