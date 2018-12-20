Menu
Council News

Council closes office while state considers boundaries

Hayden Johnson
by
20th Dec 2018 3:26 PM
AN IPSWICH City Council community office will be closed and all services moved to the administration building while the State Government reconsiders council boundaries.

The old division seven office at South Street, Ipswich Central, is closing.

A spokesman for the council said all services would be maintained and operate out of the Council Administration Building in Ipswich Central from 2019.

"The close proximity of the Community Office to a larger council facility has made the adjustment obvious and will provide greater assistance to residents and ratepayers," a spokesman said.

"The council administration building offers more services and is open for extended hours."

The community office will close from tomorrow.

"All services will be available from that date at the nearby administration building and council looks forward to continuing to serve the Ipswich community," the spokesman said.

administration building ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

