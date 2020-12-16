Council claims win in court battle against waste company

IPSWICH City Council has claimed a win in a court stoush with a local waste company it said had done works without getting approval.

The council filed an originating application in the Planning and Environment Court against NuGrow, which operates one of its waste facilities at Swanbank.

It was claimed that NuGrow filled in a number of leachate and stormwater ponds and built structures without seeking approval from council.

It was argued the absence of the stormwater ponds is likely to lead to an increase in discharge and have an adverse flooding impacts on properties downstream during significant rainfall events.

The council sought an enforcement order to have the ponds reinstated as a priority with a La Nina weather pattern forecast to bring increased rainfall in the coming months.

Judge Michael Rackemann ordered on Tuesday that NuGrow prepare a management plan and undertake a set of actions by the end of the year.

NuGrow was ordered to complete the excavation of temporary sediment and stormwater.

It will also need to cut collection drains and temporary leachate sumps to collect run-off and leachate from open air windrow areas that contain unstabilised product, including disposal capacity once full.

Judge Rackemann ordered a court review of the matter in early 2021.

NuGrow has been contacted for comment.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.