Council changes plans for CBD redevelopment

PLANS to build a vital link between the mall and Bell St have been abandoned by the council, in favour of a more "cost effective" option.

Ipswich City Council made the decision, detailed in a report the council won't release to the QT, in last week's general meeting.

In a press release the council says it endorsed an updated version of the long-awaited CBD master plan including changes to the 'Bell St link'.

In April, then deputy mayor Paul Tully and Ipswich City Properties Director Paul Tully said creating a link between Bell St and the existing mall was the first priority in the redevelopment project.

"The first thing we will be doing is building a link between Bell St and the existing mall so that may help traders," Cr Tully said, in April.

Now, Cr Tully says a detailed investigation revealed "that would have been cost prohibitive".

"Detailed investigation since the release of initial concept plans revealed it would have been cost prohibitive to demolish the existing Bell Street Link building to create a temporary urban park," Cr Tully said.

"Instead, we now plan to turn this area into a mid to high-end retail space which will not only differentiate it from nearby offerings but also add an important retail component to the redevelopment.

"Further design and strategy work on this part of the redevelopment is under way."

The QT requested all committee reports referred to in last Tuesday's council meeting, the first since new mayor Andrew Antoniolli's swept into office in August.

None of the reports have been provided.

CBD development to get underway: A one lane road down Nicholas St will be the first part of the new $150 million CBD redevelopment to be built in the second half of 2017. "That (one-way) road will go in first all the way to Union Place along with the redevelopment of the linkage between Nicholas St and Bell St," (suspended) Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay said, earlier this year. File

Meanwhile, demolition of the former Ipswich City Square car park and the restoration of the Murphy's Town Pub is on schedule.

Murphy's Pub is expected to be restored as part of the CBD redevelopment, then leased out or sold to a private operator.