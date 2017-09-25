38°
News

Council changes plans for CBD redevelopment

Helen Spelitis
by

PLANS to build a vital link between the mall and Bell St have been abandoned by the council, in favour of a more "cost effective" option. 

Ipswich City Council made the decision, detailed in a report the council won't release to the QT, in last week's general meeting.

In a press release the council says it endorsed an updated version of the long-awaited CBD master plan including changes to the 'Bell St link'.

In April, then deputy mayor Paul Tully and Ipswich City Properties Director Paul Tully said creating a link between Bell St and the existing mall was the first priority in the redevelopment project.

"The first thing we will be doing is building a link between Bell St and the existing mall so that may help traders," Cr Tully said, in April.

Now, Cr Tully says a detailed investigation revealed "that would have been cost prohibitive".

"Detailed investigation since the release of initial concept plans revealed it would have been cost prohibitive to demolish the existing Bell Street Link building to create a temporary urban park," Cr Tully said.

"Instead, we now plan to turn this area into a mid to high-end retail space which will not only differentiate it from nearby offerings but also add an important retail component to the redevelopment.

"Further design and strategy work on this part of the redevelopment is under way."

The QT requested all committee reports referred to in last Tuesday's council meeting, the first since new mayor Andrew Antoniolli's swept into office in August.

None of the reports have been provided.

CBD development to get underway: A one lane road down Nicholas St will be the first part of the new $150 million CBD redevelopment to be built in the second half of 2017. 'That (one-way) road will go in first all the way to Union Place along with the redevelopment of the linkage between Nicholas St and Bell St,' (suspended) Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay said, earlier this year.
CBD development to get underway: A one lane road down Nicholas St will be the first part of the new $150 million CBD redevelopment to be built in the second half of 2017. "That (one-way) road will go in first all the way to Union Place along with the redevelopment of the linkage between Nicholas St and Bell St," (suspended) Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay said, earlier this year. File

 

Meanwhile, demolition of the former Ipswich City Square car park and the restoration of the Murphy's Town Pub is on schedule.

Murphy's Pub is expected to be restored as part of the CBD redevelopment, then leased out or sold to a private operator. 

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  cbd redevelopment ipswich city council

Ipswich Queensland Times
Ipswich business with niche market floating high

Ipswich business with niche market floating high

With fewer than 70 commercial balloon pilots in Australia, it's not the kind of job you'll see listed the pages of a classifieds.

Murder accused went out ‘looking to kill', confessed: Crown

Eunji Ban

He has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Eunji Ban

Teens charged after flicked cigs allegedly sparked 38ha fire

A generic image of a man pictured lighting a cigarette in Canberra, Tuesday, May 3, 2016. The Australian Labor Party has outlined a plan to increase the tobacco excise by 12.5 per cent a year, each year, from September 1, 2017 until September 1, 2020, whereby consumers would see a packet of 25 cigarettes cost more than $40 by 2020. (AAP Image/Sam Mooy) NO ARCHIVING

Crews went back to check the scene at Atkinson Dam this morning

Extreme hot, dry conditions to continue across Ipswich

Searing heat inland and on the coast is set to test whole of eastern Australia.

A cool change, rain for Ipswich 'in the lap of the gods'

Local Partners