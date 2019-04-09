Council CEO, staff set to visit 'charming' Japanese city

A DELEGATION of senior Ipswich City Council bureaucrats have been invited to Japan to celebrate the 25th anniversary of sister city relations.

City of Nerima Mayor Akio Maekawa wrote to Ipswich administrator Greg Chemello in March, inviting a delegation to visit his city for the Urban Agriculture World Summit in November.

Ipswich has been invited along with delegates from New York, Toronto, Jakarta, Seoul and London to the summit, which will "spread to the world the charms and potential of Nerima, where you are able to live with agriculture around you".

"This opportunity will help deepen friendship between our two cities," the invitation notes.

A report on the invitation will go before the council's Economic Development committee today with a recommendation the council accept Nerima's invitation.

It will be recommended Ipswich's chief executive officer David Farmer and an economic development officer attend the event.

It is estimated the cost for the delegation would be about $10,000.

Nerima City officials have told the council internal transfers, meals and interpreter fees will be provided by their government.

Ipswich provide their own airfares, airport transfers and accommodation.

An Ipswich delegation last travelled to Nerima in 2014.

Nerima is a special ward in Tokyo, Japan.

The ward refers to itself as Nerima City and has a population of about 721,858 with 323,296 households.

Key industries of Nerima include agriculture, defence, tourism and animation.

The council's Office of Economic Development notes there are opportunities to develop the relationship further "through active trade and investment discussions focused on priority Ipswich industries including agricultural production, manufacturing, defence supply chain, education, tourism and smart city solutions".