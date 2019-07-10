Council CEO resigns after six months in the top job

THE chief executive officer of Somerset Regional Council has resigned after just six months in the top job.

The QT can reveal Jason Bradshaw tendered his resignation at a closed-door meeting of councillors this morning.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said Mr Bradshaw resigned for "personal reasons".

"I'd like to thank Jason for the work he did at council and his input in the community," Cr Lehmann said.

"We wish him well in his endeavours."

Despite the end of Mr Bradshaw's probation period nearing, Cr Lehmann said there was no suggestion to the CEO he would be dismissed.

"I don't believe so," the mayor said.

"It was just something the CEO decided to do.

"We accept his decision."

Jason Bradshaw Somerset CEO.

Mr Bradshaw was the Lockyer Valley Regional Council's performance manager before taking the top job at Somerset in January when long-time CEO Robert Bain retired.

Mr Bradshaw thanked the council and the executive for his time at Somerset.

"I wish them nothing but success and thank councillors and staff for the opportunity to perform this important role," he said.

The closed-door meeting was held just hours after the council's ordinary meeting at its Esk chambers this morning.

Cr Lehmann thanked Mr Bradshaw for his contributions to council and the community.

"I wish Jason all the very best for the future," he said.

"I would like to reassure the Somerset community that council operations will continue as normal, and we will move forward with the recruitment of a new CEO in coming weeks.

Director of Finance Geoffrey Smith has been named acting CEO.