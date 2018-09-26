Council CEO resigns for retirement

AFTER 18 years in the top job, Somerset Regional Council's chief executive will resign.

Bob Bain will retire from the role on January 2.

"It has not been without much soul-searching I have come to this decision," he said.

"The council is in a very strong financial position and new senior staff members have been employed and settled in their positions.

"The organisation is in fine shape and has a very good base for future success."

Mr Bain said the rejuvenation of senior staff positions meant it was also time for reinvigorated CEO leadership.

"I leave with fond memories and wish the mayor, councillors, staff and all the Somerset community the very best for the future," he said.

The 62-year-old certified practising accountant, began his career in 1985 and worked on five councils.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said it "seems like yesterday we were sitting around the interview table".

"He was the right person for the job and headed council in the right direction," Cr Lehmann said.

"We are a resilient, debt-free local government that makes sound decisions regularly and that is because we've had strong governance. "