Council CEO reflects on departure as dismissal notice looms

OUTGOING: Ipswich City Council's acting chief executive officer Gary Kellar will depart the organisation on Tuesday. Contributed

THE man at the helm of Ipswich City Council during the most tumultuous time in its history will leave the entity within a week.

Gary Kellar was appointed acting chief executive officer of the council in October after Jim Lindsay stood aside pending criminal charges.

While Mr Lindsay fights a charge of official corruption and disclosure of a confidential document, Mr Kellar was mustered to provide stability at the embattled entity.

He helped implement the governance review and open the council to more scrutiny.

"It has been a fulfilling experience and I have encountered both interesting and challenging matters that have ensured my time here has allowed me to contribute positively to the city's governance," he said.

"Council employees, from the executive team to the rank and file are clearly dedicated to serving the Ipswich community.

"I have been very impressed with how staff members have continued to concentrate on quality service even in the midst of extraordinary circumstances and the pressure of so much external scrutiny."

In his last month in office the council has sustained the most consistent battering by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

During the past four weeks six people have been charged by the CCC, including mayor Andrew Antoniolli on May 2.

Cr Antoniolli, who denies any wrongdoing, faces seven counts of fraud.

His charges led to the issuing of a show-cause notice to why the council should not be dismissed.

Mr Kellar offered a "no comment" when asked about the looming dismissal and said the city had a bright future under its new CEO.

"I wish Sean Madigan and the team at Ipswich City Council all success in building the great future that Ipswich deserves," he said.

"I'd also like to thank the council for their support and confidence in appointing me to the acting role."

He acknowledged his appointment was only ever going to be temporary and said the experience "helped build a bond with Ipswich that I had not previously felt".

"I also see a magnificent future for the city and some extraordinary opportunities that will be exciting for the council and for its communities," he said.

"I will follow with great interest the CBD redevelopment which I believe has amazing potential."

Mr Kellar will return to his consulting business.