Council CEO Jim Lindsay on corruption charges, reports

THE Crime and Corruption Commission says it has charged an Ipswich man with official corruption.

Channel 9 News reports the man charged is Ipswich City Council's CEO Jim Lindsay.

The 53-year-old Karana Downs man was charged this afternoon after CCC investigators arrested the Ipswich City Council employee at the council's offices.

He was transported to the Ipswich Watchhouse where he was charged with one count of official corruption contrary to section 87 of the Queensland Criminal Code.

He was also served with a notice to appear in court to face one count of Disobedience to Statute Law contrary to section 204 of the Criminal Code.

He is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on 11 October 2017.

The CCC has advised Ipswich City Council.

Jim Lindsay was the council's Chief Financial Officer from January 2006 to May 2014 when he became the Chief Executive Officer.

Throughout that time he has been a director of the council-owned companies.

As the CCC's investigation remains ongoing and this matter is now before the court, the CCC is unable to comment further.