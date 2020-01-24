Council candidate to focus on revitalising small businesses

Sirle Adamson is running for a division two seat in the Ipswich City Council election in March. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A BROOKWATER business woman will contest the Ipswich City Council election in March, with her focus set on supporting small businesses, reducing congestion and enhancing recreational facilities.

Independent candidate Sirle Adamson, 40, intends to stand for a division two seat.

The owner of BLVD Restaurant, Functions and Bar said she had been pushed by members of her community to contest the election.

Her work as the founder of the Upower Leadership Program and a business coach has made her a well-known figure in the local business community.

"I've been in the heart and centre of the community for nine years," she said.

She said, if elected, she wanted to introduce programs to get more kids walking and riding to school to reduce congestion and improve recreational facilities.

"A big thing for me, obviously, is small business," she said.

"Locally, 90 per cent of local businesses are small businesses.

"That means the majority of local people work for small business or run it. Lately. it's been very tough.

"Rates here, especially in the Springfield, Brookwater and Greater Springfield, are very, very high.

"I'm very keen to find out incentives for small businesses and find more expert support from the State Government. It's all about giving them a helping hand."

Mrs Adamson is completing a doctorate in business administration with the University of Southern Queensland.

"When I look at the statistics, there is an interesting profile in the Ipswich local council area," she said.

"We have unfilled jobs and we have unemployed or under employed people. Obviously every city council has this problem.

"When we really look into the government data that is made available … it's mainly because the small business owners who need to fill positions can't access those job seekers.

"Keeping local jobs local by assisting small business with different programs, that's absolutely one of my biggest passions."