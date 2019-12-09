Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Council candidate watchdog welcomed by Minister

Lachlan Mcivor
9th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE establishment of a new council candidate watchdog is a move welcomed by Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe.

Those standing in the Ipswich City Council election in March will be put under greater scrutinity by the Independent Councilc Election Observer.

It will review claims of false or deceptive campaign material, including claims made in public speeches and posted on social media.

The outcome of assessments will be published online but the ICEO has no legal authority to compel candidates or councils to co-operate.

The Local Government Association of Queensland has provided $375,000 to fund the watchdog.

“The 2020 local government elections will usher in a new era of local government that will be welcomed across Queensland,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“Any steps taken by any organisation to ensure that the March elections are fair and factual are always welcome.

“The Palaszczuk Government has undertaken a comprehensive suite of local government reforms so Queenslanders can have increased confidence in the local government election process and in their new councillors.”

A statement from the ICEO said there were 38 candidates for either councillor or mayor for Ipswich in the 2016 election.

“A poll that was remarkable for the number, nature and extent on individuals and councils,” the statement read.

candidate watchdog council candidates council elections 2020 ipswichvotes2020 minister for local government
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Top support for football revamp: ‘Let’s get on with it’

        premium_icon Top support for football revamp: ‘Let’s get on with it’

        Sport FORMER Brisbane Roar championship-winning A-League coach Mike Mulvey has praised Football Queensland for launching a restructured junior competition next season.

        MEASLES: Another alert has been issued for Ipswich region

        MEASLES: Another alert has been issued for Ipswich region

        News The person attended a number of locations in the Ipswich area while unknowingly...

        Step back in time at city’s Castlehill site

        premium_icon Step back in time at city’s Castlehill site

        News Nestled in the heart of Blackstone is a historic hill that was once home to...

        Fireworks explode during fierce bushfire

        Fireworks explode during fierce bushfire

        News ‘Leave immediately’: Bundamba residents told to evacuate