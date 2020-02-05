Council candidate wants more transparency

Bellbird Park resident Paul Modra will be contesting the seat for Division 2 in the upcoming Ipswich City Council election.

The small business owner has lived in Ipswich for more than 38 years with his wife and four children.

“One of the kids still lives at home with us my families supportive of what I like to do,” he said.

“I run a small business from my home - like a handy man business.”

Mr Modra, who was a former teacher, said that he was critical of the previous city council and believes he can do a better job.

“I felt that the previous guys let the people of Ipswich down before,” he said.

“I’ve been interested in being involved in politics and being a positive influence on decision making in the city.”

Mr Modra who identifies as a Christian, is running as an Independent but describes his political perspective as being traditional and conservative.

“I’m a bit of an old school kind of guy,” he said.

Mr Modra also wants to increase public access to council information.

“I want to make sure council is for rate payers and residents of Ipswich and not the other way around.”

“I want to encourage people to see how valuable Ipswich is as a home and a place to live.

“Sometimes people might be doubtful about Ipswich, what I really want to emphasise is that Ipswich is a positive place to be.”

Mr Modra although not a member of the Australian Conservatives Party said he has participated in some of their events and has also supported anti-abortion rally’s.