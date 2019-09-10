Council candidate pulls out of the running

OUT: Ashley Barber has pulled out of the 2020 Local Government Elections.

OUT: Ashley Barber has pulled out of the 2020 Local Government Elections. Contributed

A CANDIDATE vying for a position as councillor at next year's election has pulled out of the race only a month after announcing his bid.

Ashley Barber, who wanted to run for councillor for division four at the 2020 Local Government Elections in August, has now made clear he won't do so.

Mr Barber said a new job was too good to turn down and it would be too difficult to juggle campaigning with family commitments and the new management role, doing so with "deep regret and sadness".

"For those of you who supported me, I humbly thank you for doing so," he said.

"I have to take (the position) for the betterment of my family.

"I'm extremely disappointed and really upset about it. But I've got to do what's right for my family."

He said he would follow the process with keen interest with final Ipswich City Council division boundaries expected to be announced in October.