Council candidate opens up on drink driving conviction

Andrew Fechner is running for a Division 3 seat in the Ipswich City Council election. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A COUNCIL candidate has addressed a past drink driving conviction three weeks out from the election, saying he was committed to being "open and honest".

Mr Fechner was fined $700 and had his licence disqualified for four months after pleading guilty to drink driving in February last year.

His car was involved in a crash and he also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the duties of a driver.

The offences occurred in December 2018.

Mr Fechner, who manages two family businesses in the Top of Town, is running for a Division 3 seat on March 28.

"This election is based on being open and honest about who we are, warts and all," he said.

"I knew running for council this would come up. You can appreciate it's quite a difficult thing to come out and say.

"These things can make or break a person and I've decided to move on. I've got a lot more to offer in the election than just this one incident in the past."

Mr Fechner said the offences occurred during a "rough period" while he was coming to terms with the loss of a family member and another being diagnosed with a terminal illness.

"Coupled with the stress of running a business that operates from 6am-10pm, my mental health was pushed to a dark place," he said.

"I deeply regret what I did and I'm glad my actions didn't hurt anyone else."

He said going through the court process was an "eye opening" one and he had learnt important lessons from the experience.

"You makes promises to yourself that you don't want to let anyone else down," he said.

"The hardest thing was coming out and saying I was sorry if I'd let you down."