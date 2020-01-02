Council candidate donations exceed $35,000

THREE months out from Ipswich’s March 28 local government elections, council candidates have received more than $35,000 in donations.

Labor Party member and Division 3 candidate Toni Gibbs has received $20,000 towards her campaign from Robert James Gibbs (her father, known as Bob Gibbs, former Labor member for Bundamba and Wolston from the ’70s until the ’90s).

Mayoral candidate Teresa Harding has received a total of $8500 from Woodend Distributors Pty Ltd (Peter McMahon, OAM) Children First Learning Centre, Ipswich and Ian Berry.

Fellow mayoral candidate Gary Duffy was donated $5000 by his partner Cornelia Turni.

Another mayoral candidate, Ursula Monsiegneur has received $500 from Michele Knight.

Division 4 candidate and Labor affiliated Kate Kunzelmann has received $300 in donations from Sharon Mitchell and John Fraser.

Former Division 10 councillor David Pahlke donated $1000 towards his own campaign.

Mr Pahlke said he was still considering his options on contesting Division 4 against the likes of Ms Kunzelmann, and former military man Russell Milligan.

“My heart says yes, – my head says no – I am still receiving great support in my community over all,” he said.

“But I feel the door is just about closed. My official announcement will be towards (the) middle of January.”

From January 20, all candidates will be required to disclose any expenditure that is cumulatively more than $500.

Candidates also have up to February 3, 2020, to report expenses prior to January 20.

Previous council candidates will also be required to disclose expenditures since their last tilt at council seats.