Council can force landholder to clear illegally dumped waste

IPSWICH City Council has the power to force property owners to clear out any illegally dumped waste, the State Government has confirmed.

This week, an Ipswich man shared his distress over a property at Riverview littered with waste - over a number of years - including bulky concrete construction material, burnt out cars and old tyres.

After a query from the QT, the council said it had asked the property owner to clean up the block.

Illegal dumping is an offence under section 104 of the Waste Reduction and Recycling Act 2011, which Ipswich City Council has delegated authority to enforce.

"The landholder should be encouraged to secure the property to prevent further waste dumping," a spokesperson for the Environment Department said.

"The landholder will be responsible for cleaning up any waste deposited on the property.

"DES would be involved only if the matter pertained to the transportation and unlawful deposition of regulated wastes."

