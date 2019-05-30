Council calls for proposals to divert waste from landfill

IPSWICH City Council are taking steps to find feasible and sustainable methods of dealing with waste going forward in a combined effort with four other councils.

Alongside Logan, Redland, Lockyer Valley and Somerset councils, Ipswich are seeking expressions of interest for the delivery of resource recovery and waste disposal services.

The initiative aims to maximise the diversion of waste from landfill and stimulate resource recovery opportunities across the waste supply chain.

Proposals can focus on one or more of the available waste streams offered by one or more of the councils involved.

Council administrator Greg Chemello said it was an opportunity for local government to take a stronger leadership role on waste and recycling by collectively inviting innovative approaches and solutions.

"A regional approach effectively puts the power of five councils behind this critical issue. It's a commitment to consider ways that we can collectively address our waste and recycling needs in south east Queensland," he said.

"Under the state's planning laws, we have to deal with development applications for waste as they are lodged. But this EOI invitation means that we are jointly and positively asking for regional solutions from industry.

"This is a global challenge, and one we all must face over the coming decade, and beyond. And this call for expressions of interest allows the industry to work with an entire region and its various communities.

"It's entirely appropriate that councils work together to solve a problem which impacts us all."

The waste materials offered under this EOI invitation are broadly categorised into residual, recyclable, organic, regulated and problematic waste streams.

Council is also considering introducing more glass drop-off spots in addition to the four already across the city but there are no plans to reintroduce glass into the yellow-top recycling bins.

"Glass was removed from the yellow-top recycle bin (last year) as it was a source of contamination for other recyclates in the bin (such as) paper and cardboard," a council spokesperson said.

"To retain better quality paper and cardboard for recycling, glass is better to be source-seperated and recycled separately.

"This also ensure a higher value for glass material to be further recycled into products such as bottles and jars."

A third and final round of council audits of yellow top bins released in March showed the city-wide contamination rate was 22.3 per cent.

Council aims to reach under 15 per cent by 2021.

For further information or to lodge an expression of interest visit www.lgtenderbox.com.au.