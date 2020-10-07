Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.
The Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.
Business

Council calls for expressions to run its popular cafe

Ali Kuchel
7th Oct 2020 3:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER closing the popular Staging Post cafe in Gatton earlier this year, Lockyer council has opened expressions of interest to run the facility.

During a special meeting in May, Lockyer Valley Regional Council decided to close the Lake Apex dining facility along with the conference centre.

Officers argued it was “inappropriate” for council to operate a facility that would be in direct competition with local business owners during the pandemic.

But five months on, the council is calling for expressions of interest to run the cafe and/or the functions centre.

Deputy mayor Jason Cook spoke with the Gatton Star and said unfortunately it wasn’t an “operation for council to be running”.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council deputy mayor Jason Cook. Picture: Dominic Elsome.
Lockyer Valley Regional Council deputy mayor Jason Cook. Picture: Dominic Elsome.

“With council wages, it’s not viable for council to be operating it,” he said.

“Hopefully we can get a really good operator in there that can re-open it and get it back to business as normal.”

The expression of interest calls for businesses to take on the Staging Post cafe and/or the Functions Centre at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre.

Cr Cook said depending on the interest, it would either be leased together, or separately.

He didn’t expect the cafe to be operational prior to Christmas.

“It’s a process that’s going to take time, but we need to take that time to make sure due diligence is done,” he said.

“It would most likely open in the first quarter of next year.”

Interested parties were able to inspect the facility on Tuesday this week, with another opening scheduled for 10am on October 12.

From there, expressions of interest will close on October 22.

It’s expected tendering for the facility will follow shortly after the closing date.

lockyer valley council staging post cafe
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich’s strong female program rebuilding for 2021

        Premium Content Ipswich’s strong female program rebuilding for 2021

        Sport Bulls eager to strengthen ranks further after tackling tough season and still eyeing premiership success.

        • 7th Oct 2020 2:30 PM
        Mum’s terror as home goes up in flames

        Premium Content Mum’s terror as home goes up in flames

        News A mother walked into a burning bedroom to find her young son unconcious on the...

        REPLAY: Lockyer candidates debate region's issues

        REPLAY: Lockyer candidates debate region's issues

        Politics CANDIDATES challenging the seat of Lockyer debate in online forum

        Woman taken to hospital with chest injuries

        Premium Content Woman taken to hospital with chest injuries

        News Paramedics treated an injured woman after a truck and car collided this...

        • 7th Oct 2020 1:40 PM