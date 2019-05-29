Council calling on input to shape future of city

RESIDENTS are being urged to give their input during the early stages of a two-year process to develop a new planning scheme for Ipswich.

Ipswich City Council have launched a five-week consultation process to help shape the scheme.

It's being put together in response to the introduction of new State Government planning legislation and the unprecedented growth in the south east corner of the state.

Administrator Greg Chemello said the Draft Ipswich Planning Scheme 2019 would identify the necessary infrastructure to support growth and create a more diversified economy going forward.

"Importantly, it also protects residents' way of life by looking at aspects such as open space, the environment, city heritage and opportunities for recreational development," he said.

"We are one of the fastest growing cities in Australia with our population expected to more than double over the next 20 years.

"That provides immense challenges."

For the purposes of planning, the plan is proposed to be presented as 30 local area plans.

People will be asked to comment on three distinct components of the plan; how the framework applies to the whole local government area, each local area and individual parcels of land.

Mr Chemello said there were aspects of the planning scheme which were determined by the State Government, such as flood lines and some zoning requirements.

"This initial consultation period is about gaining your advice and views about those aspects of the plan council can control," he said.

"It's about making decisions which best meets the long term interests of current and future residents of Ipswich.

"Given the importance of this document to the future development of your city, I encourage everyone in Ipswich to look at it, get an understanding of it and have their say on it.

"Over coming weeks during the consultation phase, we'll be explaining various important facets of the document so everybody has a clear understanding of what it means and how it impacts your city, your local area and your land."

Consultation on the statement of proposals documents is available for public viewing and input until June 28.

For more information visit the Ipswich City Council website.