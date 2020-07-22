Council buys $420k mountain for development

Mount Glen Rock has been purchased by Somerset Regional Council.

RECREATIONAL activities set on a mountain with a stunning backdrop are one step closer after the Somerset council acquired its own mountain.

Somerset Regional Council purchased a mountain at Esk today with the intention of pursuing recreational opportunities at the site.

Mount Glen Rock and its escarpment dominates the background of Esk and was bought for $420,000.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the decision to purchase the freehold land was unanimously supported by council and all elected members.

“This is a great day for our community and has followed a long process of negotiation and independent valuations,” Cr Lehmann said.

A Google Maps satellite image of Mount Glen Rock and the Esk township.

“Mount Glen Rock dominates the scenery around Esk at 271 metres (high) and this purchase returns it to the community for recreation.

“We are seeing a significant increase in tourism throughout Somerset, on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail and at our lakes, and we are hoping to provide more experiences and opportunities for residents and tourists to enjoy.”

Cr Lehmann said the mountain could provide a myriad of tourism opportunities.

“Community ownership of Mount Glen Rock will help us capitalise and expand on existing tourism opportunities and help encourage visitors to stay longer in Somerset,” he said.

The mountain is easily accessible from the Esk central business district and from the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

Somerset Regional Council chief executive officer Andrew Johnson said the council was committed to investing in the future of the region.

“Council has purchased this land and specifically the mountain to support future economic growth of the region,” Mr Johnson said.

“With further investigation and investment, the site has the capability and potential to be developed as a multi-use recreational facility.”