Council boss responds to cinema's closure

GREG Chemello has reaffirmed Ipswich City Council's focus on improving the CBD, one day after losing a major tenant.

The council thanked Birch Carroll and Coyle for its commitment and support to the city ahead of the company's closure mid-next year.

Interim administrator Greg Chemello said cinema owners Event Hospitality and Entertainment contacted the council to terminate the monthly tenancy of the lease from Ipswich City Properties.

"The mall and retail spaces are being developed over the next 18 months and we can understand Birch Carroll and Coyle's views about this being a disruption to business," Mr Chemello said.

"It is sad to see a business which has been around Ipswich for so long deciding it is no longer viable.

"There are some great businesses in the mall precinct and we encourage everybody to make the effort to patronise their services at this time."

Mr Chemello said demolition work was occurring, but footpaths and business access remained open.

"We will work hard to secure a range of new tenants for Ipswich Central across the entertainment, dining and retail spectrum as part of the renewal of this precinct," he said.

Construction has started on Nicholas St and Union Place.