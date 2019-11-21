Council boss recommends his own huge pay rise and a 4WD

A council chief executive Henry Inat is poised to receive a pay rise, contract extension and luxury 4WD after her wrote a report recommending he get the new package.

A council chief executive is poised to receive a pay rise, contract extension and luxury 4WD after writing a report recommending the new package.

Gawler Council chief executive Henry Inat presented the confidential 24-page report to a meeting of the council's chief executive officer performance management panel late last month.

The meeting - held behind closed doors - heard Mr Inat wanted a 1.4 per cent pay increase based on CPI, contract extension until 2024 and "full and unrestricted private use of a fully maintained Toyota Kluger Grande or equivalent".

In his report - which recommended his salary package increase from $262,090 to $265,760 - Mr Inat said his current contract ended in June next year.

Gawler Council chief executive Henry Inat wrote a report recommending he get a five-year contract extension. Picture: Colin James

"This is less than two years away and as such I think it's appropriate that I raise the issue of my employment status here at the Town of Gawler," he wrote.

Mr Inat said that while he was "satisfied with the terms and conditions of his current contract" and was not seeking any changes, he wanted it to be extended for another five years.

The request for a contract extension comes as the State Government proposes local government reforms which could result in chief executive salary packages being determined by an independent panel, such as the Remuneration Tribunal.

In his report, Mr Inat detailed various projects which had been undertaken by Gawler Council since he became chief executive in 2013.

He said the council had "experienced significant pressures which will continue to occur over the coming years".

"The scope of issues and initiatives that are needing to be addressed will be transformational for the community and the influence Gawler will have in the wider region will continue to grow," he wrote.

The Gawler Town Hall and Institute Building on Murray St, Gawler. Picture: Colin James

Mr Inat said he had enjoyed his six years working at Gawler "and am confident that I have the energy and passion to lead the organisation over the coming years to achieve equally significant outcomes in the future".

" … I am strongly of the view that the stability I bring to the role, the skill sets and experienced (sic) that I offer is want (sic) is needed to ensure that opportunities are pursued and change is continued to be driven within the organisation," said his report.

"I'm confident that the organisation would be best placed if I continue in the CEO role over the coming period such that I can progress with implementing the many change programs in place driving the organisation to continue to evolute (sic) and growth (sic)."

The panel voted to recommend Mr Inat receive the new package. It will be discussed by the council at its monthly meeting on Tuesday night.

Mr Inat and Gawler Mayor Karen Redman declined to comment.