Council awarded additional $1.72m for new projects

Council has received an additional $1.72 million in funding from the federal government to put towards local infrastructure and community projects throughout the Lockyer Valley.

The announcement was revealed at the Ordinary Meeting of Council on Wednesday, February 17, that the additional money was on top of an existing $929,000 available from the Australian Government.

Council voted to put the money towards local roads and community infrastructure including the rehabilitation of Connoles Bridge, Brookfield Place ($300,000) and Apex Park Youth Node ($500,000).

A total of $920,000 will be dedicated to street, footpath and pavement rehabilitation across the Lockyer Valley.

Councillor Janice Holstein said the Lake Apex Youth Node would be a “great addition” and would be “wonderful to see it come to fruition for the young people in the community”.

Cr Holstein said street and footpath rehabilitation works were “something we should be doing more of” noting issues with ground movement in particular areas of the Lockyer Valley.

Works are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

