Council await green light for makeover of historic building

CHANGES: Councillors David Morrison (left) and Deputy Mayor Wayne Wendt hope for approval for demolition work at the North Ipswich Woollen Mills.

IPSWICH City Council is seeking state government approval to begin demolition work at the historic North Ipswich Woollen Mills.

More than 140 years old, the Woollen Mills building was bought by the council and is set to become an arts and culture precinct.

Planning, Development and Heritage Committee chair Cr David Morrison said the proposed development involves the demolition of the existing bomb shelter, pop-up gable roof, contemporary container office and damaged timber.

"The proposed works are essential to the ongoing life of the building, are minimal and of little negative impact on the cultural heritage significance of the former Ipswich Mill."

Cr Morrison said the council had undertook some "investigative work and any associated work is being done to ensure that the heritage of the building is protected and to make it safe".

Deputy Mayor Wayne Wendt said demolition of the pop-up gable roof would return the roof to its original arrangement.

The Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning will assess the application.