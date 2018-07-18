Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dangerous intersections have been put forward to the Federal Government for funding through its black spot program.
Dangerous intersections have been put forward to the Federal Government for funding through its black spot program. Rob Williams
Council News

Council asks for $2m to fix three dangerous intersections

Hayden Johnson
by
18th Jul 2018 12:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE dangerous intersections across the city have been put forward to the Federal Government for funding through its black spot program.

Worth almost $2 million, Ipswich City Council has applied for projects at Carole Park, Redbank Plains and Camira to be funded.

The Federal Government's Black Spot Program aims to fund cost-effective, safety-oriented projects.

For a site to qualify, at least three crashes resulting in injuries must have occurred in the past five years.

The council has applied for $612,000 to install traffic signals School Road and Fernbrooke Boulevard at Redbank Plains.

Traffic signals will also be installed, worth $800,000, at the intersection of Cobalt St and Johnson Rd, Carole Park.

The council has applied to upgrade lights at the corner of Old Logan Rd and Addison Rd at Camira, worth $545,000.

Ipswich City Council officers carried out a review of road-crash data obtained from the Queensland Government's WebCrash database for the entire city and finalised potential solutions for the problem locations.

The State Government will consider the Ipswich City Council's submission to ensure it meets funding requirements before a state-wide list is sent to the Federal Government National Blackspot Committee for consideration.

Department of Transport and Main Roads officers will evaluate the council's submission and determine whether they are likely to be funded.

The Cobalt St and Johnson Rd intersection at Carole Park was rejected under the previous black spot program round. It was one of four unsuccessful projects submitted by the Ipswich City Council.

The black spot program does not fund routine repairs or maintenance.

black spot funding ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Queensland’s most expensive tradies revealed

    premium_icon Queensland’s most expensive tradies revealed

    News Consumers are paying the price with a big surge in the cost of hiring builders in the past year. Here’s what you’ll pay if you need a tradie in Queensland.

    • 18th Jul 2018 3:03 AM
    'Wrong, unjust, livid': What councillors told Hinchliffe

    premium_icon 'Wrong, unjust, livid': What councillors told Hinchliffe

    Council News Here's what councillors said in the show-cause notice response.

    No winners as women's pokies night ends in all out brawl

    premium_icon No winners as women's pokies night ends in all out brawl

    Crime Knee-jerk reaction lands mother, daughters in front of the court

    How one photo drove young weightlifter to national success

    How one photo drove young weightlifter to national success

    eXtra Proud coach recalls defining moment in pupil's journey.

    Local Partners