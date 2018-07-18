Council asks for $2m to fix three dangerous intersections

Dangerous intersections have been put forward to the Federal Government for funding through its black spot program.

THREE dangerous intersections across the city have been put forward to the Federal Government for funding through its black spot program.

Worth almost $2 million, Ipswich City Council has applied for projects at Carole Park, Redbank Plains and Camira to be funded.

The Federal Government's Black Spot Program aims to fund cost-effective, safety-oriented projects.

For a site to qualify, at least three crashes resulting in injuries must have occurred in the past five years.

The council has applied for $612,000 to install traffic signals School Road and Fernbrooke Boulevard at Redbank Plains.

Traffic signals will also be installed, worth $800,000, at the intersection of Cobalt St and Johnson Rd, Carole Park.

The council has applied to upgrade lights at the corner of Old Logan Rd and Addison Rd at Camira, worth $545,000.

Ipswich City Council officers carried out a review of road-crash data obtained from the Queensland Government's WebCrash database for the entire city and finalised potential solutions for the problem locations.

The State Government will consider the Ipswich City Council's submission to ensure it meets funding requirements before a state-wide list is sent to the Federal Government National Blackspot Committee for consideration.

Department of Transport and Main Roads officers will evaluate the council's submission and determine whether they are likely to be funded.

The Cobalt St and Johnson Rd intersection at Carole Park was rejected under the previous black spot program round. It was one of four unsuccessful projects submitted by the Ipswich City Council.

The black spot program does not fund routine repairs or maintenance.