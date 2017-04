KEEN campers wanting to explore Ipswich's and Somerset's backyard have a new holiday destination to add to their map.

Somerset Regional Council has approved a development application for a tourist park at a private property on Rasmussen Rd, Mount Archer.

The plans include three camping sites capable of welcoming up to 10 guests at a time.

Campers with camper trailers and tents are encouraged to make the most of the 25m x 100m site as it is not suitable for caravans and RVs.