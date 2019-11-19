Menu
Peter Tabulo is the new Ipswich City Council general manager for planning and regulatory services.
Council News

Council appoints experienced hand to guide rapid growth

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Nov 2019 11:30 PM
AS Ipswich starts afresh in a matter of four months, an experienced hand has been put in place to guide the city into the future.

Ipswich City Council has appointed Peter Tabulo as general manager for planning and regulatory services; a role he will start on December 2.

The 58-year-old will leave his position as director of planning and development at Somerset Regional Council.

He brings with him extensive local government experience, having worked in Cairns, Caboolture and Toowoomba councils.

Mr Tabulo served as chief executive officer of Cairns Regional Council for four years after an 11-year stint as general manager of planning.

The former St Edmund's College student said he was excited by the fresh challenge ahead.

"From a pure planning perspective, there's some great work happening and some future work that I'd like to be a part of," he said.

"Things like the CBD redevelopment and Nicholas St, it's all very exciting."

"I think (I bring) an extensive time in local government and experience in planning, but also at an executive level.

"I think that's going to be a factor when the new councillors come on board in March to help bring them along the path of becoming councillors."

The Lowood resident said the challenge will lie in managing the growth of a rapidly swelling population, which is set to hit about 388,000 in 2030.

"You're dealing with the day to day challenge of new communities emerging and their requirements and their demands on our services," he said.

"The new roads, the new rail, whatever it might be, to service the future population all needs to be co-ordinated and delivered. The community needs to know when that delivery is going to occur."

ipswich city council peter tabulo
Ipswich Queensland Times

