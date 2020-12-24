Council announces latest recipients of grants funding

Gatton Jubilee Golf Club is one of the organisations to receive funding in the latest round of community grants. Photo: Dominic Elsome.

Community groups across the Lockyer Valley have received funds of up to $4000 in the latest round of grants.

The community grants program goes a long way to support not-for-profit organisations to undertake various projects or events that bring residents together and benefit the wider region.

Recipients of the latest round of community grants are listed below:

Flagstone Creek Primary P&C Association

Playground improvements

$4,000.00

Gatton Campdraft Association

Electrical costs with Grantham project

$4,000.00

Gatton Jubilee Golf Club

Realignment of course

$3,500.00

Gatton Pony Club

Additional concrete slab for clubhouse

$3,000.00

Hatton Vale District Pony Club

Purchase portable arena

$3,000.00

Laidley Golf Club

Upgrade office equipment

$1,500.00

Laidley Kindergarten Association

Installation of irrigation

$4,000.00

Lockyer Multicultural Association

Equipment and web design

$3,737.00

Lockyer Valley Celtic Pipe Band

New equipment

$4,000.00

Lockyer Valley Netball Association

Fence along creek bank

$4,000.00

Mulgowie Cricket Association

Ground maintenance equipment and seating

$3,900.00

Returned & Services League of Australia (Queensland Branch) Laidley Sub-Branch Inc

Event equipment

$2,000.00

Spirit of the Valley Events

Purchase A3 printer

$3,500.00

Steve Jones Community Men’s Shed Withcott

Storage shed

$2,095.00

Withcott Helidon Lions Club

Installation of air conditioner

$3,750.00