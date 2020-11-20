Council announce new venue for popular Christmas carnival

COUNCIL has taken the decision to move a popular Christmas event outdoors as a result of COVID restrictions.

The Lockyer Valley Christmas Carnival will this year be held at the Lake Apex Parklands.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan encouraged everyone to come to event on Friday December, 18 but warned social distancing must be adhered to.

“This year has brought with it plenty of challenges and this is a wonderful opportunity to reconnect as a community and celebrate Christmas,” Cr Milligan said.

A council spokesperson told the Gatton Star the council had worked closely with the Queensland Police and in line with the Industry Framework for COVID Safe events to ensure the safety of the community.

“As always, council remains committed to keeping the community safe and is working with external agencies to deliver COVID safe events” the spokesperson said.

Cr Milligan said the carnival will have all the usual offerings, including amusement rides, food stalls, markets, the ham wheel, stage entertainment and Santa will be in attendance.

The stage program will feature a mix of performances by local dance groups, traditional Christmas Carols performed by local musicians and community-led singing. Winners of the Christmas colouring competition will also be announced at 6.20pm, while winners of the Spirit of the Lockyer Valley Christmas Lights and Decorations Competition will be announced at 7.15pm.

Locals who register to attend on the Lockyer Valley tickets website will also go in the draw to win one of 10 Lockyer Valley Gift Cards valued at $100 each!

The free event will also see the return of the popular ride wristbands, which are $7 per child with family discounts available.

WHAT: Lockyer Valley Christmas Carnival

WHEN: Friday 18 December 2020

WHERE: Lake Apex Parklands, Lake Apex Drive, Gatton

TIME: 5.30pm – 9.30pm

The Lockyer Valley Christmas Carnival has been funded through the Australian Government’s Drought Communities Programme (DCP) Extension.

It will be held on the eastern side of the parklands, between the Lake and the Lights on the Hill Memorial.