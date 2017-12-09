Council allocates $42k for its own staff movie event

CINEMATIC: Could the council's staff join former Birch Carroll & Coyle general manager Bek Barnes at a 50 Shades of Grey screening in Ipswich?

UP TO 4000 movie tickets could be purchased and $42,000 of ratepayers' money spent on a cinema day for employees of the Ipswich City Council.

The proposal, called the Staff Thank You Day, will see the council's 1200 employees invited to Birch Carroll and Coyle's cinema.

A report provided to the Community Management Finance and Community Engagement Committee this week noted the day would be a "a gesture of appreciation for its employees”.

The cinema would be hired for exclusive use by the council, and staff could sit back and relax at a session screening Fifty Shades Freed, Tomb Raider, Peter Rabbit or Gringo.

"Daytime would be universally suitable (for) family-focused movies, followed by more adult audience suited viewing after dark,” the report noted.

"(A) typical movie-going fare would be available including popcorn, soft drinks, ice creams and confectionery.”

It is estimated 250 families of four, watching two movies with items from the candy bar would cost $17,000.

If 1250 adults watch two movies and access the candy bar, the cost is estimated at $22,500.

The Limelight at Riverlink and Redbank Plaza cinemas were considered by the committee as locations before Birch Carroll and Coyle was chosen as the most cost-effective.

Four tickets will be available for each staff member in the first instance before leftovers could be distributed.

A spokesman for the Ipswich City Council said it was important the "staff contribution to servicing the community is recognised and acknowledged in a practical way”.

"From the staff point of view such recognition helps motivate and encourage staff to maintain and improve their performance,” he said.

"The event also allows staff who would not necessarily interact on a daily basis to meet up and get to know one another.

"This increases rapport and collaboration when back in the workplace.”

All 1200 staff invited at an estimated cost of $35 per employee.

In previous years the council's staff appreciation event has included a council picnic at Limestone Park, a Country Fair at the Turf Club and a visit to two Gold Coast theme parks.

But holding next year's staff appreciation event would provide an "opportunity for social networking in an enclosed environment”, the report noted.

The council's Employee Development Board formed a working group to explore options for the staff thank you days, with a focus on ensuring the event was conducted within the Ipswich local government area.