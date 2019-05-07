Menu
Council have allayed fears of animal deaths at Colleges Crossing. Cordell Richardson
Environment

Council rubbishes dog death fears at popular waterhole

Navarone Farrell
by
7th May 2019 12:00 PM
DESPITE rumours circulating online no dogs have died at Colleges Crossing due to algae poisoning, the QT can confirm.

The rumours circulated on Facebook regarding a vet treating a dog that died of rapid liver failure due to poisoning from swimming in the popular waterhole.

The post stated Ipswich City Council and the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy had been notified of the death and were investigating.

However both bodies said they have received no intelligence regarding "toxic" algae blooming in Ipswich waterways, nor any reports of pet deaths.

A council spokesperson said they had received no formal report or complaint on the matter.

"Council has commenced investigations following this enquiry to determine if there is any algae issues at the park," they said.

"Signage is in place that states 'swimmers or to anyone entering the water - sharks and other aquatic species can inflict bites or stings have been reported to be present in the water' and signs advising that dogs must remain on-leash."

A spokesperson from the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy could also unearth no complaint, despite the post specifying the incident had been reported.

Greencross Vets, who were also mentioned in the circulated post, were contacted and Silkstone, Ipswich and Redbank Plains confirmed their vets had not treated any animal for algae poisoning in the past weeks.

