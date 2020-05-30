Council aiming to hand down rates freeze in budget

LOCKYER Valley Regional Council is aiming to hand down a zero per cent rate rise for residents in the upcoming 2020/2021 budget.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the rates freeze was something the council was "committed to doing".

"This pandemic has hit so many people in so many ways and I want to say to our community that we get it. We really do," she said.

"We are here for you and we want to support residents of the Lockyer Valley through this unprecedented time."

Last month, the council passed a range of financial relief and economic support measures in addition to its hardship policy.

The Lockyer Valley council is on track to hand down its 2020/2021 budget in late-June.

"Council is well into the process of looking at where operational savings can be found, and services reduced to ease the burden on ratepayers," Cr Milligan said.

Cr Milligan thanked both the State and Federal Governments for "hearing the pleas" of Queensland councils.

"Under the Battle Plan, council provided proposals on more than 60 projects with the potential to generate a significant number of jobs over the next four years," she said.

"Just last week it was announced the region would receive a $927,000 boost as part of the Federal Government's $1.8 billion cash injection for road and community projects through local governments across Australia.

"This funding will be used to fund community infrastructure projects and generate local jobs and, importantly, will help to maintain key community services while reducing the burden on our ratepayers."