Supercars will race at Queensland Raceway this year from July 20 to 22.
Council agrees to fix raceway and keep Supercars coming

Hayden Johnson
23rd May 2018 8:00 AM
SUPERCARS will return to Queensland Raceway for the next two years under a new deal signed with the Ipswich City Council to upgrade the circuit.

Yesterday councillors agreed to undertake necessary upgrade works at the circuit so it can receive safety certification from the Confederation of Australian Motorsport and allow Supercars to race there.

Supercars spokesman Cole Hitchcock praised the council's agreement.

"It's fantastic to see the works are progressing and will be on track at Queensland Raceway later this year," he said.

"It's a very strong ongoing working relationship between the council who understands the value of the event to Ipswich and the region."

The council's acting chief executive officer and suspended mayor Andrew Antoniolli led Ipswich's negotiations with Supercars' heavyweights.

The city was forced to renegotiate the contract after the planned multi-million upgrade to Queensland Raceway, through the Ipswich Motorsport Park, was shelved.

Part of the original ten-year agreement was the facility would be upgraded.

Cr Antoniolli, who was elected mayor in August, said he would move to wind up Ipswich Motorsport Park and renegotiate with organisers of the nation's favourite motorsport category.

Supercars will race at Queensland Raceway this year from July 20 to 22.

ipswich city council queensland raceway supercars championship v8 supercars
Ipswich Queensland Times

