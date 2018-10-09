Council advisor's advice to CEO costs ratepayers

Former Ipswich councillors with then chief executive officer Sean Madigan and Gary Kellar.

Former Ipswich councillors with then chief executive officer Sean Madigan and Gary Kellar. Hayden Johnson

RATEPAYERS will foot the bill for experienced local government official Gary Kellar to advise Ipswich City Council's acting CEO.

Mr Kellar was revealed as a part-time advisor last week.

He will provide guidance to acting council CEO Charlie Dill and the leadership team after Sean Madigan stood aside about one week ago.

The cost of Mr Kellar's part-time role or the agreement with the council has not been revealed.

Interim administrator Greg Chemello said Mr Kellar's experience would benefit the city.

"Mr Kellar has a fine reputation in local government," he said.

"Before he became acting CEO of Ipswich City Council, Mr Kellar was employed to offer independent advice around governance issues.

"Mr Kellar is a welcome addition to the team which is looking to create a governance model for Ipswich, considered exemplary in local government circles."

Mr Kellar, a director of Reinforcements Management Consulting, will also sit on the council's CEO recruitment panel.

He will join USQ vice-chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie and advisory panel member Steve Greenwood.

Ipswich City Council is being run by Mr Chemello and a five-person advisory panel.

The council is also recruiting two chief operating officers for its corporate services department and works, parks and recreation department.

Mr Kellar is familiar with Ipswich City Council.

He undertook the governance review for former mayor Andrew Antoniolli and filled in as acting CEO between October 2017 and May this year.

He authored the 19-point governance review, which has been implemented as a way to improve transparency.

Mr Chemello previously said the decision for Mr Madigan to return to his old department role was a mutual one.

Mr Madigan stood aside after about three months in the top role - which he said were the toughest of his career.