Council admits issues with complaint system

IPSWICH City Council has admitted there are several issues with how it handles residents’ complaints and service requests with work now under way behind the scenes to address the “inconsistent” system.

The organisation undertook a review of its customer service system after a notice of motion by veteran councillor Sheila Ireland was supported unanimously by councillors in March.

Cr Ireland said constituents were frustrated as it was proving difficult to receive updates or feedback from the council on the progress of issues and requests being submitted.

Mayor Teresa Harding asked for patience and said the policy change brought in during administration was done in an effort to stamp out behaviour which contributed to the previous administration being dismissed by the state government.

“(We have a) new customer service policy where every customer service request must go through the service centre before coming to (councillors),” she said.

“We’ve come from a situation where part of the reason why the previous council was dismissed was because councillors were directing council staff, ‘stop mowing here go and do that’.

“One of the things I noticed in one of my top drawers in the council chambers when I started was a directory - it’s an older one - from the previous council (that had) every single council staff members’ name, their phone extension and a cross reference section at the back for issues like mowing and things like that.”

The report was presented to members of the council’s Community, Culture, Arts and Sport Committee meeting this month.

It looked at the 8,183 service requests received through the online ‘MyIpswich’ portal for the 12 months up until March 11, with most of these involving matters related to bins.

The ‘MyIpswich’ requests are only equal to about 12 per cent of all requests received by the council in that time.

“Council does not have a standard approach to communicating and engaging with customers in relation to their requests,” the report notes.

“Customers view council as one entity however, customers may have inconsistent experiences across their various touch points with council.

“Customers may receive notifications advising that their requests have been closed, when reported issues remain unresolved from their perspective.

“Council does not have a coordinated, integrated framework for gathering and leveraging customer feedback; a correlation between services and experiences cannot be easily drawn.

“A single system for end-to-end management of customer requests has not been adopted council-wide.”

Council officers said the department of infrastructure and environment was undertaking a process review to “improve customer visibility over the progress, current status and outcome of service requests” and working with the ‘MyIpswich’ vendor to potentially add tailored messages rather than just generic ones.

A new Customer Experience Strategy is in development which aims to “shift towards a more customer centric culture”.

It is expected to be presented to the community for consultation during the second half of the year.

Libraries and customer service manager Samantha Chandler said the current system was not consistent.

“What we need to understand and will inform part of the implementation plan after we have a strategy is what are the priorities?” she said.

“It’s really important we understand those priorities and work through those and actually address the issues that are causing the most pain for customers in the right order.



“We need to have reporting transparency, we need to understand what our customers are telling us and right now we just don’t have that level of data to be able to really dig in and say ‘these are the priorities’.”



