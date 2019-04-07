Council act to move flying foxes returned to Ipswich park

IPSWICH City Council will attempt to move a colony of flying foxes that has returned to Nerima Gardens.

The council will attempt to move them on in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Works Parks and Recreation chief operating officer Bryce Hines said it was never ideal to undertake a dispersal.

"We're at the start of the school holidays, and it's in the interests of public safety that we move them during this period," he said.

Council staff will be making loud noises, banging objects, and using lights in an attempt to encourage the flying foxes to move away from the Nerima Gardens roost. Actions are carried out in accordance with the State Government's Code of Practice for ecologically sustainable management of flying fox roosts.

The Department of Environment and Science has been told about the dispersal.

"We'll probably have to do this for a minimum of three days but may need to go longer for the dispersal to be a success," Mr Hines said.

"We've been sure to let people in neighbouring properties know what's going on."

In February, about 5000 small red flying foxes made Nerima Gardens and the area surrounding the Ipswich Nature Centre home; which closed the centre for more than a month. The council wasn't able to disperse them due to the number of pregnant flying foxes and newborns.