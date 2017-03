Police are investigating a hit and run traffic crash which occurred at 3:40pm on 10 March on Beaudesert Boonah Rd at Coulson.

It is alleged the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when one has crossed onto the other side of the road and side-swiped the other.

The eastbound vehicle has failed to stop after the crash.

If you have any information about this crash, please contact Senior Constable Peter Edbrooke at the Boonah Police Station.